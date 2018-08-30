You Are Here: Home » Feature » Broward rallies to turn Florida blue

Broward rallies to turn Florida blue

August 30, 2018

FORT LAUDERDLAE, FL — Over the weekend, local leaders, organizations, political candidates and county residents rallied at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) on Sistrunk Blvd. to encourage residents to vote in the 2018 primary election. U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings and Gubernatorial Democratic candidates Andrew Gillum and Philip Levine were in attendance. (At press time, voting result has not yet been determined). Photo credit: (left Arri Henry/The Westside Gazette Newspaper and (right) Courtesy of Al Ellison.

