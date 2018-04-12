Buddy Guy electrifies ​the Broward Performing Arts Center

By Don Valentine

South Florida was blessed with a sterling performance by Blues icon Buddy Guy. At almost 82 years old ​he brings the energy like a 25-year-old! This 8 time Grammy Award winner blasted the house from his opening tune. Mr. Guy kicked off the night with “​Damn Right I’ve Got the Blues”​, but for a man professing to be blues-stricken, he sure seemed to be having fun. With the very first song, he left no doubt as to his capabilities as a guitarist. Time has not diminished his game and there’s a twinkle in his eye and a cheekiness to his performance that belies his age.

He was backed up by the brother of the Blues prodigy Stevie Ray Vaughan. Jimmy Vaughn kept up the reputation for the family. On his solos, he displayed why Mr. Guy chose him as a protege. Jimmy, dazzled the audience with his emotional guitar solos.

The night was full of blues gems, but the highlight was Slippin’ In. In the midst of a rollicking jam, Guy descended a set of steps at the front of the stage. He took his time making his way up the aisle, winking at fans and flirting a little along the way. He wailed and sang all the way to the back.

