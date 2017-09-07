A MESSAGE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

You can’t erase love, but you can remove hate

“What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9 ESV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

What happens when all signs of your work are erased and when you look in the history books, there is nothing that says you ever existed?

Throughout our history as Black people there have been attempts to wipe out anything to

say that we were ever here. This need to remove us from any account of history began when other races invaded Africa.

They tried destroying all of the statues, effigies, cravings, writings and anything that resembled Black people.

Throughout history there have been attempts to discredit any accomplishments of Black people, even as recently as today. The actions of Donald Trump: to remove any positive thing that former President Barrack Obama did as a Black man, to dishonor him at

best and to remove his footprint forever.

As we take a closer look at Trump’s presidency, in all of his attempts to outdo President Obama, he is digging a deeper grave of depravation.

From fighting healthcare to pardoning unworthy people, Donald Trump is making quite the spectacle of all his shortcomings, namely his lack of intelligence.

Trump is willing to bury himself and his entire presidency with all of his racism, even at the expense of deporting 800,000 children out of this country.

Trump and those like him are no more than individuals blinded by a lower level of self-esteem, masked with a pompous attitude of grandeur befitting a pig wearing perfume.

To anyone or any governmental entity or organization that participates in the knowing eradication of the footprints of a people to be regulated to a poster on the wall or a bust outside of a building with their name on it is no better than the people who gave blankets filled with smallpox to a nation of people, under the pretense of keeping them warm; until death came.

Every one of us deserves to have our freedom of existence and our culture on display as long as it does not offend, cause harm or bring remembrance to life taken away in hate- filled arenas prompted by cowards that hide behind a mask, a robe or a position.

As the storm approaches us, please let’s take a moment to thank God for each other, because we do not know who will be there to help when the need arises.

A very wise and extremely hard working Black man by the name of Mr. Booker T. Washington said, “One man cannot hold another man down in the ditch without remaining down in the ditch with him.”

“Dear God, you made each of us different and you have given us each a different path to grow. I pray that in growing we have been showered with Your Love and our growth is Your plan for us to help others grow to know You better. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

GOD IS LOVE