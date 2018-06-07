Carlton B. Moore Freedom Foundation, Inc. awards scholarship

The Carlton B. Moore Freedom Foundation, Inc. awarded three high school seniors with scholarships to assist them with furthering their college/university educations. This is the Foundation fourth year of awarding scholarships to our local youths.

The following high school seniors each received a $1,000 scholarship: Raphael Macedo will graduate from Fort Lauderdale School and plans to attend Florida Atlantic University. He will major in Public Relations. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Macedo.

Noesha Noel will graduate from Dillard High School and plans to attend Louisana State University. She will major in Dance and Mathematics. Her parents are Madline Noel and Inslet Noel.

Keithoro Smith will graduate from Dillard High School and plans to attend Alabama State University. He will major in Law. His mother is Tangela Smith.

The Scholarship is named in memorial of Carlton B Moore, who served as a former City of Ft. Lauderdale Commissioner for more than 20 years. His favorite saying was, “When wishing won’t, work will”. Mr. Moore attended Dillard High School and graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School. He also served as President of the Fort Lauderdale Chapter of the NAACP. He was the recipient of many awards. Moore was an advocate for change and revitalization, especially for the Northwest corridor. He loved music, especially jazz, and traveling.

The Chairman and Honorary Chairman of the Board are Becky Jones and Ada Moore. The other Board officers are Vice Chairman, Forrest G Moore; Treasurer, Delores Y McKinley, and Parliamentarian, Ernestine Williams. The Board members include Pamela Adams, Keith Allen, Kenneth Gibbs, Kenitha Gilliam, Earnestine Hamersham, Earlene Striggles Horne, Cynthia McDonald, DeNese Moore, Sam Morrison, Dianne Shuler, and Michelle Stoney. For further information, feel free to contact us at Carltonbmoorefreedomfoundation@yahoo.com.