Celebrating New Visions Community Development Corporation 20th anniversary and honoring outstanding community leaders

Mistress of Ceremony the Talented Tamara G of the Nationally Syndicated Michael Baisden Show

Jaqueline McKinley-Lee, writer of BET new hit series “Quad” and of “Are We There Yet” and former writer for “Bernie Mac” and “The Cosby Show”.

Submitted by JoeAnn Fletcher

New Visions Community Development Corporation (CDC) continues to create communities and impact lives, invite the community to join them for their 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2017, 6 p.m. at the newly renovated Embassy Suites by Hilton, 1100 .SE. 17th St.t, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. You don’t want to miss this stellar event. Come out and hear the talented writer of the Quad Jacqueline McKinley-Lee; writer for BET new hit series “Quad” and “Are We There Yet and former writer for “Bernie Mac” and The Cosby Show; shares her story of becoming a writer for the big screen. Also Tamara G from the nationally syndicated Michael Baisden Show will be the mistress of ceremony.

This year’s Gala theme is “Love for Our Community” where New Visions CDC will honor Several outstanding couples in the community such as our Sheriff Scott Israel and wife Susan Israel, other outstanding couples include Joe and Shirley Toliver, Marty and Kelly Kiar, Dr. Avis and Cosey Proctor, Richard and Daniella Del Toro, Attorney Chris Smith and Desorae Giles Smith, Shannon and John Sinclair. Also Attorney Benjamin Crump will be honored with the People’s Choice award for his outstanding work in the community. This will be an exciting Saturday evening with the amazing Valerie Tyson and band. There will be hors d’oeuvres the first hour then dinner and dancing.

This is an event that you don’t want to miss. Bring your family and friends as we celebrate 20 years of service under the leadership of Bishop C. E. Glover, founder and CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors former State Senator Chris Smith and Nikki Austin-Shipp, Executive Director.

For more information or tickets (754) 301-2750 or go to www.newvisionscdc.org PayPal:nvsponsorship@mtbbc.org