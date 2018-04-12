Celebrating “Our Queen”

As celebrations go forth in England for the birthday of Queen Elizabeth on April 21, we, celebrate “Our Queen”, Mrs. Hattie Mae Courley, whose birthday is on April 21 as well. Hattie was born April 21, 1926 in Sumter, S.C. She moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1945. At the young age of 92, she is an adored matriarch of her children: Betty Ray (Pastor James Ray), Isaac Lockett, Willie Harden and Marcia Thompson (Larry Thompson); three deceased children – Beverly Philpart, Carolyn Ware & Eugene Butler, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Hattie joined New Mount Olive Baptist Church in the 80’s, and is still an active member under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Marcus Davidson. She is such an inspiration to all of her family and friends. We are truly thankful to God for giving us “Our Queen”, the “Queen of our Hearts”.