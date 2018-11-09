Sister Leola Ficklin is Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church’s oldest member as she turns 100 years old on Nov. 22, 2018. She joined the church under Rev. G.N. Collins (pastor 1933-1937),

She is a charter member of the Pulpit Aid Board, served on Usher Board No. 2, and was a faithful member of Senior Tuesday Bible Study.

Rev. Henry E. Green, Jr., Pastor and Mount Hermon plan to celebrate God’s gift to her of 100 years by proclaiming on Sunday, November 18 as “Leola Ficklin Day.” Please join us for the Centennial Celebration.