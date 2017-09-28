Chef Roble to host Miami Gardens Wine & Food Festival’s Master Chef Cook-off

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Three times’ the charm for the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience (MGWFE). Council-woman Lisa C. Davis and the City of Miami Gardens welcome New York’s Chef Roble as headliner and co-host of the third annual foodie experience on Nov. 11. Chef Roble, along with Miami’s culinary favorite, Michelle Bernstein, will host and judge the Master Chef Cook-off where three local breakout chef contestants will battle it out for this year’s title. The growing foodie experience offers a unique showcase of South Florida’s cultural food scene, break out chefs, and premium wine and spirits in addition to new experiences like the Cigar & Whiskey Bar and the Urban Beer Garden. Chef Roble’s New York flair mixed with his love affair with global cuisine adds the perfect touch to raising the bar for this year’s MGWFE.

“I am so excited to have Chef Roble headline this year’s Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience, because he represents a new age of culinary masters,” shares Councilwoman Lisa C. Davis. “My vision this year is to heighten the experience by bringing together a melting pot of culinary influences, and you’ll have that with both Chef Roble and Michelle Bernstein as hosts. So I’m excited to invite all of South Florida to participate in the experience.

Wildly popular from his two season run on Bravo TV for his culinary docudrama “Roble & Co” chronicling his celebrity chef life launching his high-end catering company, Chef Roble has gained respect among culinary giants and dignitaries alike. He’s cooked for Michelle and Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jackson, Chris Rock, and Jack Nicholson, to name a few. He’s also paired his international travels to inspire a worldly menu of global street food at his new Brooklyn restaurant, Streets. Now, you can also find him on ABC’s “The Chew” as a regular contributor.

This year’s food selection will be more inclusive to reflect South Florida’s diversity and include flavors from various cultures, vegan cuisine, and chefs from premier restaurants. The growing number of local breweries has also inspired this year’s Urban Beer Garden, a new experience featuring a number of local craft beers. For one ticket, attendees get to participate in this all-inclusive unlimited sip and savor experience tasting the best in food, wine, and spirits.

The all-inclusive experience is on Saturday, November 11 from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight at the Rooftop at City Hall (18605 NW 27th Ave). General admission tickets are on sale now for $85 with VIP tickets at $125 with reserved seating and table service included and can be purchased at MGWFE.eventbrite.com. Sponsor opportunities are available, and restaurants, bakeries, and chefs are invited to participate by contacting

Fabiola@BlueprintCreativeGroup.com or by

visiting MiamiGardensWineAndFoodExperience.com.