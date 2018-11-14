City of Miramar Announces New City Manager

The City of Miramar is pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Vernon E. Hargray as its next City Manager. Mr. Hargray’s 3-year contract was approved by a 3-2 vote during a regular Commission Meeting on Monday, November 5, 2018. He is an accomplished Public Administrator with over 35 years of municipal management experience. His extensive public service background includes project management and contract administration; capital project development; financial and strategic planning and implementation; revenue enhancement and asset leverage. A skilled business professional adept in team building and working with international, regional, state and local officials as well as business leaders and the community.

As the City Manager, Mr. Hargray will provide centralized direction and leadership for the effective and fiscally responsible administration and operations of all municipal services for the City of Miramar. During his tenure as a City of Miramar employee for over 20 years, Mr. Hargray directed, coordinated and evaluated the operations of Public Works, Utilities, Construction and Facilities Management, Parks & Recreation, Social Services and Cultural Affairs. He managed special projects, and fostered cooperative relationships with residents, businesses, and intergovernmental agencies.

Mr. Hargray is a graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Degree in History and Political Science and holds a Master’s Degree in Education from Georgia State University. He and his family are longtime residents of the Miramar. Mayor Wayne M. Messam stated, “We are excited and pleased to appoint Mr. Hargray as City Manager. His unique combination of executive management, ethical standards and knowledge of Miramar, makes him the right choice. He is clearly a skilled administrator who has earned the confidence and respect of city staff and is known well by the community. It is without question he will bring transparency, innovation and a team spirit as we work together on behalf of Miramar.”