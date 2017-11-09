“A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration”

Herman LeVern Jones’ TheatreSouth, recently selected as a resident theatre company at the newly built Pompano Beach Cultural Center, is excited to announce its performances of “A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration” written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel this December 2017 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center!

Set on a chilly Christmas Eve in 1864 during the latter days of the Civil War. Washington, D.C. is settling down to the coldest Christmas Eve in years. In the White House, President and Mrs. Lincoln plot their gift-giving. On the banks of the Potomac, a young rebel challenges a Union blacksmith’s mercy. In the alleys downtown, an escaped slave loses her daughter just before finding freedom.

“A Civil War Christmas” (known as the American version of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”) weaves a tapestry of fictional and historical characters, such as President and Mrs. Lincoln – together with holiday music, marches, hymns, and spirituals of the period – to tell a story of companionship and communal hope arising from one of our nation’s darkest hours.

“A Civil War Christmas” is a delight for people of all ages and contains many of the classic Christmas songs that we all know and love such as Silent Night, I Heard the Bells, What Child is This?, God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman, The Holly and the Ivy, and O Christmas Tree.

The production will be directed by Herman LeVern Jones, a 45-year theatre veteran, who has started theatre companies all over the United States, toured internationally and received a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Bianca LaVerne Jones, who recently received her Master of Fine Arts in Directing from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and starred in the world premiere of “A Civil War Christmas” at the Long Wharf Theatre in November 2008, will lend her talents to the production as Assistant Director.

Other member and cast are: Porsha Estime, Jacovia Farrington, Samantha Davis, Elizabeth Phillips , Dwayne Stephenson, Marie Manuel – Music, Richard Beckford – Music and Derrick Estefan – Tech

Performance Dates and Times: Friday Dec. 15: 10 am (school students), 1 pm (senior citizens), 7 pm; Saturday Dec. 16: 2 pm (seniors), 7 pm; Friday Dec. 22: 10 am (school students), 1 pm (seniors), 7pm; Saturday Dec. 23: 2 pm (school students), 7 pm;

Morning performances are designed as field trips for school students and afternoon performances are tailored to seniors. However, the general public is more than welcome to attend any performance of their choosing!

Open Auditions

TheatreSouth invites all interested actors, singers, dancers and musicians to be a part of this magical and historical play! Auditions are currently taking place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. For more information about the auditions or to schedule an appointment with the Artistic Director, please contact us at: Herman LeVern Jones’ TheatreSouth (305) 924.3003

Email: nfo@theatresouth.net and website: www.theatresouth.net