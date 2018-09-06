Congratulations to all who competed to run for office

A Message From Our Publisher

Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. Philippians 2:3-4 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

We have one more River to cross. We are certainly proud and elated that brother Andrew Gillum has made the first step into Florida’s history, and now we have to insure that his journey, which is ours also, is complete. The possibility is there for the first Black governor of Florida to be elected; however, we as voters have to do our part in the making of history by: VOTING!!

The Democratic Party will have to unify and pour all that is necessary for Gillum to win this race. The book has not been completed yet, although the preface is don. Now the story has to be written, recorded and made known. Let the story continue.

Yes, even though we voted for the ones who we felt would be the better candidates, we have a responsibility, too. That accountability is to make sure that our choices have the concerns and needs for ALL of the citizens in his/her authority.

It is now too late to bow down to what should have been or what might have happened if I would have…

The governance of our respective communities is in our hands to hold firm to the diligence of true government for the people and by the people.

Those who may have come short of understanding the principles of governing for ALL, which means to include those who are without the necessities and may have not been considered “worthy” and to those who did not vote for them, they- the elected – are responsible for their welfare, too.

You are in no position to discount, overlook, and neglect those who did not cast their ballots for you, and you cannot play favors or cow down to those who in most cases voted for you for selfish reasons.

I would like to believe that we as voters were blinded and cutoff from our selfish wants to place the needs of those who needed the most before ours.

But, are we capable of doing what’s right, and yet do we find ourselves lazily sleeping while we allow others to lead us when we know they bought our votes with false promises, fake identity, masquerades of personality and in many instances with cold cash?

Our elected leaders and jurist personalities, you have an obligation to ALL of us, and that is to uphold your position to the best of your God given abilities aside from any self-made flaw caused by greed, egotistical motives, ill-gotten financial gains or any outside influence that would cause hurt harm or danger to those you represent and not just for those who voted for you.

There is no space in the condition of the State of Florida nor in the County of Broward for injustices to be done just because you have been elected and you are in a position to do it.

Citizens will, until the end of time, react in a favorable manner, even in greater measure than that which is delivered to them when they are included, not excluded.

The ordinary want for revenge should be replaced with an act intended to change an adversary into a companion. Once you free yourself of pride, you can take action to unfairness with a positive endeavor.

Citizens, we must do our part and “Speak truth to power”, even if it’s the ones we voted for that need to be checked.

Politics does not have to be an everlasting Tango of who messed over who, a tit for tat, or you throw dirt on me I will throw mud on you. Wrong is wrong and there are no two ways about it!

As Napoleon Hill said, “The hottest coals of fire ever heaped upon the head of one who has wronged you are the coals of human kindness.”

“Dear God. In the name of Jesus. I pray that our elected leaders understand what being a servant means from understanding who the Greatest Servant was. In Jesus name. Amen.”

A NO VOTE IS THE VOTE OF THE HOPLESS