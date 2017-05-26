Congratulations to the Westside Gazette Newspaper Salutes “The Greatest Mom in the World 2017” contest winners: Mrs. Judy Ellie, First Place Winner (l) and Mrs. Pearlie Nichols, Second Place Winner. Thank you to our sponsors: Betty’s Soul Food Restaurant, Broward Meats, Cal’s For Hair, Children’s Services Council, McWhites’ Funeral Home, Nicole’s Beauty Salon, Royal Bloom Florist, Tom Jenkins Bar-B-Q and Norman’s Photoland.

