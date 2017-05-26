You Are Here: Home » Feature » Congratulations to the Westside Gazette Newspaper Salutes “The Greatest Mom in the World 2017” contest winners

Congratulations to the Westside Gazette Newspaper Salutes “The Greatest Mom in the World 2017” contest winners

Posted date: May 26, 2017

WG-WinnersCongratulations to the Westside Gazette Newspaper Salutes “The Greatest Mom in the World 2017” contest winners: Mrs. Judy Ellie, First Place Winner (l) and Mrs. Pearlie Nichols, Second Place Winner. Thank you to our sponsors: Betty’s Soul Food Restaurant, Broward Meats, Cal’s For Hair, Children’s Services Council, McWhites’ Funeral Home, Nicole’s Beauty Salon, Royal Bloom Florist, Tom Jenkins Bar-B-Q and Norman’s Photoland.

 

 

    Carma Lynn Henry

