Congratulations to The Westside Gazette’s World’s Greatest Mom Contest winners and our Sponsors

We all know that every Mother is a First Place Winner and we love each and every one of you. Pictured clockwise is our 2nd Place Winner, Betty Colson, 3rd Place Winner, Leslie Larimore and our 1st Place Winner, Carrie Harris. The smiles and heartfelt ‘thank yous’ could not have been possible without the generous contributions from our sponsors. Thank you so very much for the smiles you put on the faces of all our Mothers.

Our sponsors are: Broward Meats & Fish; Children Service Council; Not Your Average Girl Apparel; Beats By Chanel Make Up/ Make-Over; Chanel Diana Lace Style Agency; Glasshouse Custom Creations; Sonia’s Unique Designs; Goldson Spine; James C. Boyd Funeral Home; Tom Jenkins Bar B-Q; New World Entertainment for the Pattie LaBelle concert tickets; Nicole Hair Salon and Norman Photoland.