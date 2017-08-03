Dear Friends,

Before you know it students will be back in school, and now is the time to start preparing our students for a successful school year. The stores are having sales on clothes, uniforms and school supplies, but an important part of school is immunizations. Different organizations across Broward County, including Florida Health Broward County are offering free immunizations, and to help make the process easier for parents, there are evening hours available.

Volunteers play a major role in the development of students. KAPOW is looking for great volunteers for the 2017-18 school year. If you are interested in making a positive impact in a child’s life, look no further than the KAPOW program. Please read below for full details on the above mentioned information and remember to share with your network. Let’s aim for an A+ with getting our students ready for the 2017-18 school year!

We need your support for a unique project that is literally transforming our schools!

My Future Is Now (MFIN)/KAPOW bring volunteers into schools to teach kids about work and how to be a success. They also bring students to the workplace to experience peoples’ jobs first-hand, expose them to jobs with your company, and connect your company to the community! This website gives more program details.

To participate, you are assigned to one teacher/class (schools are located throughout Broward County), visiting seven times during the school year for one hour to teach fun and easy lessons. Before you begin the lessons, a one-time training will show you how the lessons work, ensure they will be successful, and that you will have a great time teaching the students.

I can personally attest to the power of bringing volunteers into schools to reinforce and validate our teachers. I have volunteered myself with this organization and helped them initiate partnerships with several schools in Lauderhill as well as Dillard High School sixth-12. I have also spoken to the MFIN students at Dillard High School, listened to their questions, and provided guidance and support for their dreams. We know they can all succeed – in school and in life – as long as they believe in themselves.

The required training will be scheduled later in August or early September. Please contact John Casbarro, KAPOW Program Director, by Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at john.casbarro@gmail.com or (786) 877-0334 for more information.

Commissioner Dale V. C. Holiness