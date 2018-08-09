DeJa Vu- all over again?

Letter to Editor

By James J. Hankins

Name the President whose time in office was filled with protests and violence across the nation. The same President that under threat of being put on trial for colluding with criminals in order to disrupt the elections across the country called on his Attorney General to halt the investigation of the case. This action was roundly criticized by his opponents, the press and members of his own party as presidential overreach that threatens the democracy he had been shown to regularly undermine.

Now if this scenario were listed to you during Jeopardy it would be unfair. Until today, the answer would be “who is Richard Nixon?” once the undisputed title holder of most disgraceful President in the past century…but as of August 1st, this same question applies to the new undisputed champion, TRUMP. As the old saying goes “meet the new boss, same as the old boss” in 1973. These actions forced Congress to push the President to resign or be removed… in 2018, does your elected representative have the courage to do the same?