Democratic Black Caucus of Florida hosts FDP Chair Candidate Meeting

By Beverlye Neal

ORLANDO, FL – December 27, 2016 – On Friday January 6th, 2017 the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida (DBCF) Executive Campaign Committee will host a meeting with candidates (Stephen Bittel- Miami-Dade, Leah Carius- Osceola County, Alan Clendenin- Bradford County & Lisa King- Duval County) running for Chair of the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

The DBCF Executive Campaign Committee, Chaired by Beverlye Neal, will conduct an interview and discussion with the candidates seeking to become Chair of the FDP. This meeting is designed to provide each candidate with a better understanding of the issues that are of concern to the (DBCF), and also to give us a better feel for how the candidate(s) will respond to our issues if elected. The DBCF will render a recommendation based on the interviews the for the next FDP Chair.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida meeting will take place at the Rosen Centre Hotel – 9840 International Drive, Orlando, FL on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The DBCF has 19 chapters with over 300 members across the State of Florida, which includes an array of County and Municipal elected officials as well as County Party (DEC) Officers.

“This is a crucial transition for the FDP. The next Chair will need to lead with clarity and an intellectual boldness to implement a cross section state-wide organizing effort that speaks to the minds and souls of Florida Democrats. The DBCF is poised to mobilize at the local levels and we want to know that a new administration truly understands the value of that,” said President, Henry Crespo, Sr.

*The FDP State Reorganizational and Chairs elections will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando Florida.