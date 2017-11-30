Detergents are for textiles… Not Skin

By Cateenna Davis

D’s Suds-N-Scents Handcrafted Body and Space Goods is a minority owned and operated husband and wife luxury bath and toiletry manufacturing company, specializing in the retro fashion of handcrafted hot processed soaps and lotions. Elton Davis, the founder of Decorative Stucco and Design and his wife Cateenna Davis, author of the title Sarah Rose, founded the company in 2016 which is quickly becoming a household name.

After coming across a video of soap making, Mrs. Davis decided to give it a try, “I found watching the videos of making soap relaxing and wondered if making soap would be just as satisfying… it was! It got to a point I couldn’t wait to get home from work to make soap!”

It was not long after Mr. Davis put in his request for a bubblier bar of soap and a bar of Orange pumice soap that they decided to try their hand at selling their soaps at local farmers markets. When the requests for being able to purchase products outside of the markets started rolling in the couple decided it was time to open a website. “Only being in business for a little better than a year we are seeing steady growth and hope to have a kiosk open in 2018.” Says Mr. Davis.

The company prides itself on that the products they manufacture are made in the USA and are vegan and cruelty free. Products also contain no unnecessary harsh chemicals, fillers, alcohols, or dyes. “Our soaps are made without detergents and chlorides, our lotions don’t contain any alcohols and typically you only need to apply it once a day.” All products are made from scratch in which they use a special blend of Coconut Oil, Raw Shea Butter, and Soybean Oil. All soaps are produced through a method called hot process, then natural clays are also added. When asked about the choice of ingredients. Mrs. Davis replied, “We want our main focus to be on cleansing, nourishing, hydrating and moisturizing your skin, anything after that is a bonus.”

Products sold include scented or unscented soaps, lotions, and bath bombs which are found on the company’s website at dssudsnscents.com. Wholesale, Counter Displays and special orders are available. Be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on new products.