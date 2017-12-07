A Message From Our Publisher

There is a difference between a helping hand and a handout: in both there is a human need to be fulfilled

“For this reason I am telling you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe (trust and be confident) that it is granted to you, and you will [get it]. Mark 11:24 (AMP)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I really don’t think it’s a good idea to judge your self-worth on how others respond when you ask for their support, especially financial assistance. Sometimes our representation of those who we deem respectful enough to garner our support are seen through our selfish eyes of, “what can I get in return”.

We offer support expecting to get a return on our investments. How selfish and inconsiderate we are to only help for no other reasons than of us supporting them so they would in turn support you. A strange notion, hum?

I know the good word says to treat others as you would have them to treat you- now remember the word does not say, in hopes of getting something in return.

I know that you good people don’t behave like that. You don’t expect something for nothing, but you do from the good of your heart.

Yeah right!

Many do, do the right thing but the response in most situations is the same. It is difficult when you have always been the giver, and then it’s your turn to have to ask.

To be the requester means that you are in need and very few people don’t mind if the world knows that they are in need of assistance.

How is that – could it be pride, ignorance or a detachment from reality?

It would help to remember that we all are different people- not the same. We would hope that loving people, not dispirited ones, would teach us how to ‘pay it forward’. When you see someone doing a good deed, you act accordingly and do something for someone else.

It’s a hard lesson to learn and a good time to experience that lesson is when you are the one who needs the help and not the helper. For some reasons, most of us learn not to play with fire because we have been burned or felt the uncomfortable intense heat from getting too close.

We learn best when the response is not the reciprocal outcome of what we expected. We gain knowledge after several attempts of doing a thing in the same frame of mind over and over again.

If we are to move forward from the mindset of wanting personal gain from our giving to a human need, it is going to be painful but only for as long as our mindset is, “What is in it for me”.

Sometimes we get confused with the Bible verses that direct us to “ask and you shall receive”. We forget that we are not asking man!

I do believe that for our hearts to change in the aspect of giving, if we remind ourselves (those of us who actually believe that we have arrived) how ill at ease and humiliating we would feel if we had to ask for assistance.

If we were to remember those feelings, I’m sure when we are put in the position to lend support our responses will be totally different.

Let us be mindful of what it feels like to be rejected in our moments of need and let us also remember when and who we ask.

When it is you on the asking end, I bet the Bible verse that resonates in your head is that

“In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive. Acts 20:35 (NIV)

Now if the role were reversed, what is the verse that comes to your mind,? I don’t know of any that prevents man from helping another man.

“Dear God release my heart from the steel cage that encloses it and keeps me from loving through giving to those in need.” Amen–Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

GOD, CAN RELEASE ANY CAPTIVE HEART FROM ALL IMPRISONMENTS