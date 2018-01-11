Dr. Terriel R. Byrd to speak at the 42nd Annual Celebration Service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 N.W. Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will host the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Service on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at 4 p.m. The service is sponsored by the Zeta Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

This year’s celebration will include Kenny Smith, and the Voices of New Mount Olive, Dr. Terriel R. Byrd, A.S., Cincinnati Bible College and Seminary, Cincinnati, Ohio; B.A., M.A., Miami University, Miami, Ohio; M.Div., United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio; Ph.D., The Union Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, will be the guest speaker.

Dr. Byrd has more than 20 years’ experience as a senior pastor, and is founding pastor of Living Word Christian Community, Inc. Prior to planting LWCC, he served as Teaching Pastor at Revival Church of God, Riviera Beach, Florida. Formerly, he served as senior Pastor of Inspirational Baptist Church Cincinnati, Ohio, from 1987 to March of 1999. Prior to coming to Cincinnati, he pastored the First Baptist Church of Oxford, Ohio, for eight years. He has served as campus minister at two universities in Ohio. In 1999 he came to South Florida to teach in the School of Ministry at Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, Fla. Dr. Byrd also serves as co-ordinator of Evening Ministry Programs at PBAU. He has served as workshop facilitator for the Cultural Sensitivity Seminar in Jacksonville, Fla., and was a member of the Strategic Planning Committee meeting for the African American Church Division of the Florida Baptist Convention. He served as 2011-2013 president of the North American African American Caucus, Academy of Homiletics. Byrd was the recipient of the Omicron Upsilon Lambda Chapter Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Post-Secondary Educator of the Year Award.

His authorship and presentations include the “History of the First Black Church,” “The Non-African Perception of the African American Religious Experience” and “Inter-ethnic Cultural Communication,” presented for the American Association of Behavioral Sciences and National Association of African American Studies, “Hermeneutical dialog of Liberation, Black, Feminist, and womanist theologies: Parallel or Paradox”. “King the Church-man: An Examination of the Ecclesiology of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” presented at the National Association of African American Studies. Commentator contributor for Young Adult Sunday on The African American Lectionary’s 2010 Lectionary Calendar, published by Hope for Life International, Inc. Byrd also was a contributor to the Lectionary Volume, Preaching Social Justice from the Lectionary Series: Epiphany of the Lord (Westminster John Knox Press through 2011-2013). He has preached and taught throughout cities in Ro-mania and Moldova in Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean.

Dr. Byrd published extensively with the Baptist Press. He has published the History of the Union Baptist Church now archived at the Cincinnati Historical Society Library. His first full length book, I Shall Not Be Moved was an international bestseller. His second book, By This Shall We Be Known: Interpreting the Voice and Message of Dr. King , Jr. His most recent scholarly work, a textbook, Let the Church Be the Church: Social Teachings of the Christian Church. In 2007, he received the Charles and Hazel Corts Award for Out-standing Teaching. Dr. Byrd is married to Toni D. Byrd and has three daughters.

For further information, contact the church at (954) 463-5126 or Judge Michael A. Robinson at (954) 831-7258.