Trell in the City

Dreaming out of poverty

The Beautiful Sistrunk Boulevard….”Here & Now”

I want to start out by wishing you all a Happy New Year and greetings to great prosperity in your life. The essential to prosperity is putting your plan into motion. The thought of pursuing your dream is feasible, but putting action behind that thought is just the preliminary phase, and where the hard work begins. Remember, Rome was not built in a day: one step, stair, and climb at a time.

Last year was such a trying time for the Black community; police shootings and destruction due to contamination of violence amongst us. We need to “purge out” our emotions in the community by pursuing the stories of success; it’s time to dream out of poverty. The great part about dreaming, you are the only owner of your dream. No one writes your success like you. That’s where educating ourselves come-in; starting with reading and listening— knowledge is power.

There were two studies released in 2013 that pointed to a troubling demographic shift that puts the American dream out of reach for an increasing number of U.S. citizens, especially children of the minority. They said we’ve had very slow economic growth, and particularly falling real wages for workers with less experience and less education for more than 30 years. So, it’s safe to say we need to make some radical changes in our community.

Today, I am so excited to see so many Black-owned businesses developing in the African American communities. Two main Black-owned business areas that are personal to me are Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale and Hammondville Road in Pompano Beach. Supporting these two areas and others would change the stigma in the African American communities.

Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart, especially as a minority, not much support from our own people. I guarantee, if we start supporting, encouraging, motivating and praying for one another, there will definitely be a shift in the African American community businesses. I have always said there’s room for everyone to become business owners. We may be in the same category but have different sub-categories. Don’t sleep on the gift you’ve been blessed to have.

On this past Friday morning, I road on my bicycle through the neighborhood of Dillard Park and down Sistrunk Boulevard, a beautiful ride I must say. While riding, I snapped photos, spoke to some of the business owners and soaked in the ambience of defeat. The first person I had a conversation with was a barber by the name of Barry “B-Stro” Stroman. This was real for me, because I had not seen him in over 30 years and I had just asked my family about him. Seeing B-Stro added an Ah Ha moment to my pursuant of greatness in my community because he was one of many that is changing the outcome of his story.

