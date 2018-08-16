Early Voting in Broward County begins this Saturday

BROWARD COUNTY, FL —The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office is prepared to be of service to voters at the 21 Early Voting Sites scheduled for the 2018 Primary Election. Instead of voting at their polling place or voting by mail, voters may take advantage of Early Voting which will take place from: Saturday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for a total of nine days.

Voting Sites: A list of the 21 sites and hours is available on our website at www.browardsoe.org. Broward County has expanded the early voting sites, dates, and times to better serve voters. Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast a vote. Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early Voting site.

Voters should take note that Florida law required voters to present picture ID with signature. Acceptable forms of ID are listed in our website at: www.browardsoe.org.

The tabulation and results of votes cast during Early Voting will be released after the polls close on Tuesday, Aug. 28, Election Day. Results will be reported by precinct.