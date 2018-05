EMBRACING CULTURAL DIVERSITY IN POMPANO BEACH — Commissioner Beverly Perkins of District 4 took a personal commitment to be a part of the Haitian Flag Day activities in Pompano Beach because many of the people in her district are of Haitian descent. Pictured here are Ms. Little Haiti, Regine Bell, Cherolyn Davis, event coordinator, Former Commissioner Edward Phillips, Sandra Love, Ambassador of Little Haiti and Dadly Filius, host.

