Eta Nu Education Center Grand opening a tradition of selfless service

Pompano Beach Mayor Lamar Fisher and Eta Nu Founder James L. Jones perform ribbon cutting ceremony at grand opening.

By James Wimberly, Eta Nu- ETTOC

The Eta Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated held its long anticipated grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Omega Education Center in Pompano Beach, Fla. on Dec. 8, 2016. Eta Nu has dutifully served the Pompano Beach community since 1969. The dynamic and fruitful housing venture that culminated in this victorious celebration began in 1995, under the leadership of Eta Nu’s first housing chair, Brother Samuel Clear.

This grand opening observance is the fulfillment of a twenty plus year labor of love now being led by current housing chair Brother Harry Harrell Sr. This new state of the art facility will drastically enhance the chapter’s ability to serve the Pompano Beach community. Several Members of the Pompano Beach City Commission and the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency were in attendance to celebrate and support the new building, and Eta Nu’s lauded impact in the Pompano Beach community.

In addition to numerous public officials, there was an overflow crowd filled with friends, family members, community supporters, and other local dignitaries enjoying the delightful event.

Attendees were treated to educator and vocalist Brother Ken Howard and the chapter brothers singing Dear Eta Nu. Guests also enjoyed a guided tour of the new facility and refreshments. Legendary Eta Nu Founder Brother James L. Jones and Pompano Beach Mayor Lamar Fisher cut the ceremonial ribbon heralding the newest era in the continuing legacy of Eta Nu’s service to the Pompano Beach Community.