Fact Check

Action Summary Tuesday, November 5, 2013 6:00 PM City of Fort Lauderdale City Hall 100 N. Andrews Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 www.fortlauderdale.gov City Commission Chambers

RESOLUTIONS

R-1 13-0673 STREET NAME ADDITION – SECONDARY NAME OF SISTRUNK BOULEVARD TO SECTION OF NE 6 STREET FROM NORTH ANDREWS AVENUE TO U.S. 1/FEDERAL HIGHWAY

ADOPTED Aye: 5 – Mayor Seiler, Vice-Mayor Roberts, Commissioner Trantalis, Commissioner DuBose and Commissioner Rogers City of Fort Lauderdale Page 5

This mailer is further evidence of the underhanded politics that is currently tainting our community. It is a lie and was distributed in our community with the intent to deceive. Commissioner Dean Trantalis DID NOT vote against renaming Sistrunk all the way to Federal Hwy. The City of Fort Lauderdale website shows the minutes from the November 5, 2013 Commission meeting and the voting report of all issues. It clearly states that the Sistrunk Blvd renaming item received a unanimous vote- all 4 commissioners and the mayor voted in favor of the renaming!!!! The truth of the matter is that Dean was against the renaming at first because he was listening to his constituents in Flagler Village – the people whom he represents. They did not want to rename the street through their neighborhood.

As a responsible elected public servant, Dean was actually listening to his constituents and speaking on their behalf. Isn’t it a good thing and nice to have a Commissioner who actually listens to his constituents!!!! However for the good of the entire city, Dean met with our community at Carter Park and listened to us; he also spoke again with his constituents and in the end voted in favor of the renaming. This is a wonderful example of the kind of leadership we need for mayor and district commissioners!!! District 2 was blessed to have such a commissioner; District 3 does not enjoy the same benefit. We need to elect a commissioner for District 3 that will first listen to and then speak for our community and not for their own interest or special interest.

It a good thing to have an elected representative that actually understands what public service really means — it means serving and uplifting the people of the community NOT the com-munity serving and up-lifting the elected representative. There is no place for kings or dictators forcing their own will on the people they are elected to serve.

We need the positive forward thinking and inclusive leadership of Dean Trantalis and Donna Guthrie!!!