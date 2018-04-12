FAMU Trustee Nicole Washington named ‘Young Floridian of the Year’

By Veronique George News

The Honorable Bob Graham and The Bob Graham Center for Public Service will honor Florida A&M University Trustee Nicole Washington as the “Young Floridian of the Year.” She will receive the award on May 10 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla.

Washington is a higher education expert with more than 10 years of experience, including teaching, education research, and public policy advocacy. She currently consults on student success and equity issues. She is the state policy consultant for the Lumina Foundation and has consulted on policy and research projects for a myriad of other national organizations, including the Institute on Higher Education Policy, Education Commission on the States, and Jobs for the Future. Prior to consulting, she served the State of Florida as the associate director of governmental relations for Florida’s State University System Board of Governors and in the Office of Policy and Budget in the Florida Governor’s Office in Tallahassee. Washington is a member of Leadership Miami, the Veterans Trust Board, and is a mentor for the Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program.