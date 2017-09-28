First Black teen author ever to write three books being used by school districts across the country as part of their teaching curriculum

HILLSIDE, NJ — 15-year-old Essynce Moore is the only African American teen author that has written three books that are mandatory readings for several school district curriculums including Hillside, NJ School District; Brooklyn, NY Charter School(s); and Orange, NJ School District. Her books are a part of a series that she created called The Middle School Chronicles.

When Essynce’s first book (6th Grade Middle School Chronicles) was released in 2015, it went on to become an Amazon Top International seller. Her second book (7th Grade Middle School Chronicles) was released in 2016, and her third book (8th Grade Middle School Chronicles) was released back in April 2017. The third book completes the series, and each of the books are available for purchase on Amazon.com at http://amzn.to/1U1bkJY.

Her ultimate goal

Although they are already being used by several school districts, Essynce wants to have her Middle School Chronicles book series in more schools all around the world as mandatory reading and a part of their curriculum.

The books can be used to prepare students for middle school, assist with self-esteem, bullying, how to handle certain situations with teachers/friends, encourage youth to live their dreams now, and so much more.

Parents can learn a lot as well from Essynce’s books. She comments, “They think they know the truth about what happens in middle school, but they have no idea!”

More than just an author

In addition to writing books, This young protégé and trendsetter is a phenomenal speaker that loves to empower and inspire people at schools, conferences, workshops, and more.

She has traveled across the country to inspire and empower children, tweens, teens, college students, and adults. Being labeled a “role model” is an understatement!

Her wish list

Essynce says she would love to meet Oprah, Tyler Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Harry, Steve Harvey, Zendaya, Rihanna, Ian Somerhalder, Michelle Obama, and so many more.

She also desires to visit schools nationwide to discuss entrepreneurial education initiatives and other opportunities that are centered around children, tweens, and teens.

Follow her on social media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/EssynceCouture

Facebook: www.facebook.com/essyncecouture

Instagram: www.instagram.com/essyncecouturellc