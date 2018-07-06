First Black woman to graduate from MIT with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering

By Leticia Osei

Black girl magic was in full effect earlier this month when Mareena Robinson Snowden became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. from MIT in Nuclear Engineering.

Snowden’s dissertation focused on the development of radiation detectors for future nuclear arms control treaties. According to her personal web-site, she is a native of Miami and earned a B.S. in Physics from the illustrious Florida A&M University.

Snowden took to her Insta-gram to share some of her thoughts on her achievement: “No one can tell me God isn’t. Grateful is the best word I must describe how I feel. Grateful for every part of this experience – highs and lows. Every person who supported me and those who didn’t. Grateful for a praying family, a husband who took on this challenge as his own sisters who reminded me at every stage how powerful I am, friends who inspired me to fight harder. Grateful for the professors who fought for and against me. Every experience on this journey was necessary, and I’m better for it.”

She went on to shout-out a few Black women who are also displaying Black girl magic.

“When they ask where the skilled Black female technical minds are, know there are many @joymariejohnson, @_sai_89,

@rhondalen ai, @being_niaja,

@jtiaphd, @siangoan, April Gillens, @beyoncizzle, Tiera Fletcher, Ciara Sivels, Grey Batie, @tashaleeb, @special_kay868, Staci Brown, Njema Fraizer, @jedidahislerphd, Delonia Wiggins, Jami Valentine Miller and many more – who show up proudly in the fullness of their Black womanhood and fight each day for our place in these fields.”