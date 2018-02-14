Florida Panthers to hold Black Heritage Night as a Part of ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ Night

By Jameson Olive

FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, FL — The Florida Panthers are proudly spreading a message of diversity and inclusion throughout the month of February as part of the NHL and NHLPA’s league-wide Hockey Is For Everyone initiative.

Hockey Is For Everyone, which was designed to promote diversity and inclusion among those of all sexual orientations, genders, ethnicities, abilities and socioeconomic statuses, was created as a way to bring people together on the ice, in the locker room and in the stands.

All 31 NHL teams are currently celebrating Hockey Is For Everyone month through their own unique programming, partnerships, ceremonies, observances and community activations. For the Panthers, the month has included a special Pride Night on Friday, Feb. 9 and has continued with a variety of special youth hockey clinics for disabled, distressed and autistic children.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 the Panthers will host Black Heritage Night.

“We’ve been proud to echo the league’s ‘Hockey is For Everyone’ message this February in a variety of ways,” said President & CEO Matthew Caldwell. “From our Owner Vincent J. Viola, on down through our organization, we’d love to invite you to our Black Heritage Night on Feb. 22 as we celebrate the contributions of Willie O’Ree and many others to the sport of hockey.”

While almost everybody knows about Jackie Robinson and the role he played integrating Major League Baseball, less is known about hockey-playing counterpart Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier on Jan. 18, 1958.

At 22, O’Ree made his debut for the Boston Bruins during a 3-0 victory against the Canadiens at the Forum in Montreal. A native of Canada, O’Ree, who turned 82 in October, had four goals and 10 assists in 45 games over parts of two NHL seasons.

As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of those historic first steps onto the ice, the memories of those goals and assists is all but forgotten, but the bravery and perseverance O’Ree showed in paving the way for future NHL players of color like Peter Worrell remains.

At Black Heritage Night, local Boys & Girls Clubs members will attend a special “chalk talk” with Worrell, who gained a reputation as one of the NHL’s all-time great enforcers during his tenure with the Panthers from 1997-2003. Additionally, “Soul On Ice,” a documentary by Kwame Mason detailing the history of black hockey players, will be shown.

In addition to Worrell, other role models of color will also be in attendance to share their stories of determination, including Captain Barrington Irving, who is the youngest person to pilot a plane around the world solo, and Carlan Ivey, a scholar-athlete at West Point Cadet who won the 2016 NCAA Boxing Championship and last year’s Technical Challenge Competition for the National Society of Black Engineers.

Prior to Florida’s game against Washington, the Bro-ward Black Elected Officials will be hosting a networking event.

Panthers owner Vinnie Viola will be in attendance and give opening remarks.

