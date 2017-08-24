Florida Technical College Expands its Electrical Diploma Program to Pembroke Pines Campus Registration is currently in progress for fall classes.

Florida Technical College is expanding its Electrical Diploma Program to its Deland and Pembroke Pines campuses. It is part of a carefully selected group of programs that FTC offers in the construction trade and technology sector.

Classes for the new program start in the fall; and registration is currently in progress. The program can be completed in 9 months and offers flexible schedules, enabling students to get the skills needed to begin a career in the electrical field in less than a year.

“What makes this program so successful are the experienced instructors and the fact that our classes are small, allowing for more individualized training,” said lead instructor Roberto Cruz, who oversees the program. “Our students learn from people who have been working as electricians for 20 years or more and use the same tools and equipment that they will encounter in the workplace.”

This program encompasses the fundamental skills of the electrical trade, such as its history, safety, tools, understanding circuits, reading codes, installation, bending conduits, and testing equipment. It also offers classroom work and lab training in advanced skills of the electrical trade, such as load calculations, health care facilities, emergency and specialty systems, and crew leadership. For additional information on the program’s offerings, go to www.ftccollege.edu.

The construction industry in Florida continues to be an important economic engine that adds thousands of jobs to the economy. Between June 2016 and June 2017, 32,400 jobs were created in all areas of construction, including electrical, according the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department’s report. This growth represents a 6.9 percent increase from the previous year.

“This sustained growth is one of the main reasons to expand the program,” said FTC President Dr. James Burkett. “We’re developing a work force that will meet the demands of the labor market. The jobs are out there. We want our students to seize that opportunity.”

For additional information on Florida Technical College’s Electrical Program, call 321-684-4024 or visit www.FTCcollege.edu. Programs vary by location.

About Florida Technical College: Founded in 1982, FTC provides private, post-secondary education in specialized fields. FTC offers associate and bachelor’s degrees and diploma programs in a range of professions, including healthcare, computer networking, graphic design, criminal justice, culinary arts, and cosmetology. Program availability varies by location. FTC campuses are located in Orlando, Lakeland, Deland, Kissimmee, Pembroke Pines, and Cutler Bay. Important information about educational debt, earnings, and completion rates of students who attended this program is available at www.ftccollege.edu/disclosures.html