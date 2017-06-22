Former Bermuda tourism minister found dead

CROCKWELL

Submitted by CMC

HAMILTON, Bermuda – Independent Member of Parliament, Shawn Crockwell, was found dead at his home on Saturday afternoon.

The police report that Crockwell, a former Tourism and Transport Minister under the ruling One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), was found in “an unresponsive state at his residence in Hamilton Parish around 4 p.m. (local time) and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by the attending doctor”.

According to the police, while a full inquiry is now underway, “Initial inquiries suggest that foul play is not suspected.”

Crockwell recently made headlines when he announced plans to vote against the government in a motion of no confidence that Opposition Leader David Burt had planned to call in the House of Assembly on Friday. However, Premier Michael Dunkley warded off the possibility of losing the vote by calling a snap general election late Thursday and immediately dissolved parliament.

The election will be held on July 18.

Crockwell resigned from the OBA 15 months ago, saying he had lost confidence in the party under Dunkley’s leadership.

Three months ago another legislator, Mark Pettingill, a former Attorney General, also joined Crockwell as an independent when he too left the OBA.

Pettingill said he had disagreed with the party on a number of issues.

The OBA beat the Progressive Labour Party by 19 seats to 17 in the December 2012 general election but the departure of Crockwell and Pettingill left the OBA a minority government.