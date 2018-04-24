You Are Here: Home » WSG HIV/AIDS Supplements » community » Former Miami Dolphins Player Takes Special Needs Student to Prom

A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when a former Miami Dolphins football player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance.

Eighteen-year-old Lindsey Preston needed a date to prom, and her family knew the perfect gentlemen take her: Don Jones II, the 27-year-old defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers.

“We are friends with DJ’s family, so we asked and he said he would love to,” said Preston’s mother, Kristi Martin. “He picked her up in a limo had flowers and was so sweet to her.”

Jones told WBRC that it was a “blessing” to take Lindsey, who has Down Syndrome, to the county-wide prom for high school students with special needs.

The NFL player danced with all the students at the prom and “made everybody feel special,” Martin told The Associated Press

