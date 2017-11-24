FPL engineers engage with students at SECME event featuring a generator-building exercise — Right with glasses, Clive Campbell, an electrical engineer with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), tests the amount of voltage created by a handmade electric generator as part of the SECME generator build event with volunteers from FPL’s African American Professional Employees Group and other FPL team members at Florida International University’s College of Engineering& Computing. The program provides opportunities for Miami-Dade County students to advance their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills. More than 75 students in grade levels ranging from elementary to high school took part in the event.

(Photo credit Sonshine Communication)