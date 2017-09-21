Rumor Mill

FPL does not pay for food loss

Despite rumors to the contrary, Florida Power & Light Co. will not reimburse customers for spoiled food in your refrigerator due to power outages caused by Hurricane Irma.

“We do not reimburse food loss for any natural disaster,” said FPL spokesman Peter Robins. “There is no utility in the state of Florida who does that.”

The confusion began when an online “food loss claim form” began circulating on social media without any explanatory context, Robins said.

That form, Robins said, is for use when a customer believes FPL caused the outrage, not a hurricane.

When that is the case, a claim for up to $200 can be submitted for review, Robins said.

Like most utilities, FPL decides which claims it will pay.

The utility company took to Twitter Friday to quash the reimbursement rumor: “We know it is hard to lose food after an outage. However, we’re not responsible for spoiled food from an act of nature such as hurricanes.”

-Tonya Alanez