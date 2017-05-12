FREE GOSPEL CONCERT TO SUPPORT COMMUNITY WORK

Koinonia Worship Center Mass Choir & Male Choir

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Community Reconstruction Housing, Inc. (CRHI) will host “Unity in the Community: Choirs in Concert for a Cause” on Sunday, April 23 at 6 p.m. at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located at 890 NW 15 Street in Pompano Beach.

The gospel concert is free and open to the public, but sponsorship opportunities will be available to support the organization’s Rites of Passage Youth Development program.

Organizers promise the concert will be a night of joyful, soulful and heavenly bliss with music provided by Pastor Avery Jones and the Spirit of Life Choir. Their latest CD, “Tis So Sweet,” has been said to take listeners into the presence of God and have the power to save and deliver.

Pastor Avery Jones

In addition to Jones and his choir, New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir; Koinonia Worship Center Mass Choir and Male Choir; and Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir and Male Choir will be sharing God’s word in music.

Some of Florida’s finest ministers – including Dr. Robert Stanley and his wife, Alene Stanley of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church; Dr. Eric H. Jones, Jr. Founder and Senior Pastor of Koinonia Worship Center and Village; and Pastor Marcus D. Davidson Senior Pastor of New Mount Olive Baptist Church – will share nuggets of God’s powerful word with guests.

Funds raised from the sponsorship solicitations and offering taken will be used for prevention and intervention programming at Cypress Run Education Center in the City of Pompano Beach.

“Minority boys are over-represented in the juvenile justice system and under-perform in school,” said Elder Mathes Guice, President/CEO of Community Reconstruction Housing, Inc. “Without our attention, our boys are at heightened risk for involvement in the criminal justice system, academic failure, and poverty. This concert benefit will raise funds to expand and sustain the Rites of Passage at Cypress Run Education Center, focusing on the needs of children who have been expelled from their home school due to poor behavior and academic performance and are now at heightened risk to drop out.”

Guice said CRHI will not give up on at-risk children. The organization seeks to raise $100,000 to expand programming to meet the needs of boys and girls required to prevent delinquency and promote graduation. Supporters will be recognized on promotional materials and may be eligible for select seating and a pre-concert meet and greet.

The CRHI provides core housing to those in need and seeks to develop Community Development Zones (CDZ) to improve the physical environment necessary for community development, re-investment in the community, opportunity for entrepreneurship and improved quality of life for residents.

Other programs and services designed to educate, motivate and stimulate include: Housing and Faith-Based Community Development and Faith-Based Political Engagement.

To donate or learn more about CRHI and the Rites of Passage program, visit www.crh954.com or call 954-906-5516.