Fun Ride Event on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 5 to 10 p.m., at Osswald Park, 2220 N.W. 21 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Posted by: Posted date: July 20, 2017 In: Local News | comment : 0

Bring your family, friends, bikes, softball gloves, food baskets, blankets, and chairs and join Fort Lauderdale police officers at Osswald Park for a great night of free outdoor fun.

Learn about bike safety, participate in a slow-paced bike ride led by FLPD, then kick back and relax with a family-friendly movie in the park.

Neighbors are invited to join in on a neighborly game of softball with FLPD officers. Registration is required make sure to call (954) 828-5824 to get in on the game.

  • Family-friendly movie Sing in the park with free popcorn
  • Bike safety activities, helmet fittings, and a helmet giveaway (while supplies last)
  • Free bike registration by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department
  • Free repurposed bicycle raffle, courtesy of Recyclable Bicycle Exchange (RBX)
  • Win a bikeshare membership, courtesy of AvMed Rides
  • Donate used, unwanted bikes to RBX (Bikes will be repaired and gifted to neighbors in need)

Remember to bring bicycle helmets and bike lights for the ride. Helmets are required for bicyclists that are younger than 16-years-old (see Florida Statutes for more information).

There will be limited number for adult bikes available for the ride.

For details  and the Fun Ride schedule, call (954) 828-5824.

 

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

