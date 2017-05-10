Fun Ride Event on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 5 to 10 p.m., at Osswald Park, 2220 N.W. 21 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Bring your family, friends, bikes, softball gloves, food baskets, blankets, and chairs and join Fort Lauderdale police officers at Osswald Park for a great night of free outdoor fun.

Learn about bike safety, participate in a slow-paced bike ride led by FLPD, then kick back and relax with a family-friendly movie in the park.

Neighbors are invited to join in on a neighborly game of softball with FLPD officers. Registration is required make sure to call (954) 828-5824 to get in on the game.

Family-friendly movie Sing in the park with free popcorn

Bike safety activities, helmet fittings, and a helmet giveaway (while supplies last)

Free bike registration by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Free repurposed bicycle raffle, courtesy of Recyclable Bicycle Exchange (RBX)

Win a bikeshare membership, courtesy of AvMed Rides

Donate used, unwanted bikes to RBX (Bikes will be repaired and gifted to neighbors in need)

Remember to bring bicycle helmets and bike lights for the ride. Helmets are required for bicyclists that are younger than 16-years-old (see Florida Statutes for more information).

There will be limited number for adult bikes available for the ride.

For details and the Fun Ride schedule, call (954) 828-5824.