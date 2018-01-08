Funeral for Erica Garner to be Held in Harlem Monday Black Lives Matter activist and icon tragically died at the age of 27

On Monday evening, the social justice advocate and daughter of Eric Garner will be laid to rest, ABC 7 reports.

Eric Garner died in 2014 after being illegally placed in a chokehold by a Staten Island police officer. His death came just a month before Mike Brown of Ferguson, Missouri, was shot to death by a Missouri police officer.

His daughter, Erica, rose to prominence for bravely and consistently speaking out on not just her father’s death, but the deaths of people of color at the hands of police.

She was an icon for the Black Lives Matter Movement, and committed her remaining years following the death of her father to justice

Public viewings for Garner will take place on Monday afternoon at 4 p.M. at Harlem’s First Corinthian Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 5 p.m.