Future Leaders United for Change host first Leadership Conference

Future Leaders United for Change hosted its first leadership conference on Saturday, May 12, at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. More than 215 youth from across Palm Beach County attended the Future Leaders: 2018 Leadership Conference, with welcoming remarks from Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Mack Bernard. The conference’s themes were leadership, healthy coping mechanisms, social media, life skills and equity.

Among the speakers at the conference were Ricky Aiken, keynote speaker and InnerCity Innovators executive director; Hazeller Decime, For The Children Youth Empowerment Center director; Tammy K. Fields, Youth Services Department director; and David Wooten, Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.

“A conference like this, planned by youth for youth, is so important. We saw youth share their personal stories to help others. We learned what was important to our youth, and I believe the youth came away feeling listened to and empowered,” said Tammy K. Fields, Youth Services Department director.

Attendees enjoyed a skit about the value in using social media platforms to uplift our community performed by the Palm Beach Lakes Community High School drama team. The performance also introduced topics presented in the conference’s workshop sessions “An Innovative Guide to EmPOWERment: Social Media, Healthy Coping Mechanisms” and “Life SKILLS & LEADERship.” The workshops were led by Future Leaders United for Change representatives Ke’Onda Johnson, Jazzman Lezama, Daniela Lagos and Lillian Khanna, as well as Ramon Robinson, As I Am Records LLC artist and author; and Eugene Spann, Career Source Palm Beach County Youth Outreach career consultant.

For more information about Future Leaders United for Change visit pbcgov.com/youthservices/Pages/Future-Leaders.aspx.