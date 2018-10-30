Broward County get the facts: Penny for Transportation

The November 6th ballot includes a transportation question (back of page 3) asking voters whether to levy a 1% local option sales tax funding countywide transportation system improvements. The detailed plan, available by selecting “Project Map” or scrolling through “Projects in your City” in the tabs below, is intended to reduce traffic congestion, improve roads and bridges, enhance traffic light timing, develop safe sidewalks and bike paths, expand mass transit, fully fund special needs/on-demand services, fully fund community shuttles, connect greenways, enhance school safety zones and fund a variety of city transportation projects. What’s in it for your community? Find out!

Watch the video below.