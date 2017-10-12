A Message From Our Publisher

Did you get your wakeup call?

Wake up! Strengthen what remains and is about to die, for I have found your deeds unfinished in the sight of my God. Revelation 3:2 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, SR.

There are things happening all arounds us that leave us dumbfounded and numb, as in a state of an induced coma, a Rip Van Winkle type of sleep. A sleep indicative of the of mindset of the ‘Emperor Without Any Clothes’. And what’s more lacking of intelligence than that are the characters involved.

The disconnect of our leaders, who at a moment’s notice, could send us into World War III. Leaders with septic ideals that erode the minds of simpletons, causing them to act like thrumperfide robots on steroids.

We, like “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod” is a popular imaginary bed-time poem/story written by Eugene Field, about three children fishing in a wooden shoe boat between the stars. Just like those characters, if we don’t wake up, we will find ourselves in that fairytale lost in the stars.

What has always been the outcome of a country whose leaders neglect the poor and suffering, and who turn their backs on their neighbors in need, to fatten their own coffers, even if it means ‘sleeping with the known enemies?”

What happens to a country when it begins to implode do to civil disobediences instigated by racists propaganda and clandestine actions unmasked from leaders and police alike?

You know- it’s called chaos, complete disorder and confusion. This chaos is intensified to the highest level when money is involved. Yes, for sure, there is cash in chaos.

That entire arena can truly numb us and put us in a state of bewilderment and a mental lapse into psychosis-a deep sleep in the literal sense, oblivious to all things.

There is no time to sleep or to be lulled to sleep by the continuous deliberate actions of those who mean to; by any and all means necessary-no matter who it is.

This confusion is not of God. It’s a choice made by man and manifested for evil intent and nothing peaceful. “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world.” 1 John 4:1

We all have a job to do and cannot be distracted or “put to sleep” (help to go to sleep).

When we find ourselves sleeping on the job for Christ, we need a wakeup call. People, I know I have fallen asleep at times but thanks be to God for the Wakeup call!

‘Wake up, and strengthen the things that remain, which were about to die; for I have not found your deeds completed in the sight of My God. 3So remember what you have received and heard; and keep it, and repent. Therefore if you do not wake up, I will come like a thief, and you will not know at what hour I will come to you.” Revelation 3:2-3 (NASB)

Can you hear it! Did you request a wakeup call when you went to sleep last night and said your prayers? God heard you because He woke you up; now let’s be the Word, a living epistle, a living testimony to the good that God can do.

“Dear God in Jesus’ name thank you for awaking me for another day to be in Your service for good in Jesus’ name, Amen.

GOD IS THE ALARM CLOCK THAT GIVES THE REAL WAKEUP CALL