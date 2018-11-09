GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of slain Detroit canvasser

Supporters are raising money online to help the family of a canvasser slain and another wounded in a shooting on Detroit’s east side last week.

Anton Carter, 24, and a female colleague were knocking on doors for the grassroots group Good Jobs Now when they were attacked Oct. 30, coordinators said in a statement on GoFundMe.

Police have said a suspect targeted Carter. The incident in the 6000 block of Drexel did not involve the canvassing, they said.

Carter died from his injuries. The other canvasser is recovering, according to the GoFundMe page.

Supporters are seeking $25,000 to cover Carter’s funeral and care for his 3-year-old daughter as well as help the surviving shooting victim with physical therapy costs.

“… Far too many families across Detroit feel the devastation of gun violence nearly every day in our neighborhoods,” the group wrote on the website. “We will honor these heroes by affirming our commitment to justice and love.”

Through Tuesday night, donors had contributed nearly $14,000.

“No one should have to fear for their safety in this country, least of all when they are out talking to people about the importance of standing up and being heard,” one contributor posted.

Another wrote: “I believe in community organizing and its power to transform communities. We must come together as a community amidst tragedies such as these that risk to set us back. Much respect to Anton and the team at Good Jobs Now. May he rest in power.”