Gold Coast Jazz Society Concert Features NEA Jazz Master Jason Marsalis

On Wednesday, December 5, the Gold Coast Jazz Society will present the NEA Jazz Master, Jason Marsalis and the 21st Century Trad Band. The concert will be presented at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, beginning at 7:45 p.m. Pre-concert music will be provided by the Pine Crest Jazz Ensemble in the theater’s lobby. Single tickets are available for $55 plus fees through Ticketmaster at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office at (954) 462-0222 or online at www.browardcenter.org. Student and teacher tickets are $10 with valid ID. A discount for groups of ten or more is also available.

Marsalis is the son of pianist and music educator Ellis Marsalis and his wife Dolores, and the youngest sibling of Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo. Together, the four brothers and father Ellis comprise New Orleans’s venerable “first family of jazz.” The entire family received the National

Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award, bestowed in 2011.

Jason is well known for his percussion and drumming abilities. Working with his father’s group and with jazz pianist Marcus Roberts, he has been able to fine-tune his playing. Marsalis gained greater recognition with the release of “In A World of Mallets” in 2013. In that year he was also recognized as a rising star winner in the Downbeat Magazine annual Critics Poll. Jazz fans are now recognizing Jason for his unique sound on the vibraphones. The Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet recently released the recording “The 21st Century Trad Band” which places the spotlight on the growing synergy of this young and energetic group of musicians. “A modern jazz quartet that not only hangs together, but seeks new ad-ventures in a free-form, yet cohesive manner.” – The Toledo Blade. Joining Marsalis will be Stephen Gordon on piano, Will Goble on bass, and Dave Potter on drums. For more in-formation about Jason Marsalis and the 21st Century Trad Band, go to http://jasonmarsalis.com/

The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band. To find out more about the 2018-2019 Jazz Concert Series and the other activities of the Gold Coast Jazz Society, go to www.goldcoastjazz.org.