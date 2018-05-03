Good grades get you good things-– The Florida Association of Black Owned Media, Inc. (FABOM)are proud sponsors in assisting the Lauderdale Lakes, Middle School Vikings with recognizing those students who put forth the needed effort to achieve scholastically as they matriculate through school. Donte Hicks an eight grade student with an A-B honor roll status was this month’s winner of the bicycle. “Our students are remarkable and when you matched that with staff who care, it’s a win-win situation for all,” says Principle, James Griffin. Griffin who has been at the school since 2010, he and his staff has developed quite a winning record. They have: established Community Place @ Lauderdale Lakes to address health, finance and educational needs of the community; transformed several classrooms into innovative theme rooms with community support (courtroom, pre-med, marine biology, aerospace, computer science) and have engaged community outreach support to develop Harp/strings program. “We are proud to be sponsors of bicycles to encourage our youth to succeed if that’s what it takes,” says Publisher Bobby R. Henry, Sr., President of the Florida Association of Black Owned Media and Publisher of the Westside Gazette Newspaper.

(Photo by Christina Francois, eighth grader)