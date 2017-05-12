GOSPEL’S MOTHER/DAUGHTER DUO TO HEADLINE CONCERT

Karen Clark Sheard, above, and daughter Kierra Sheard, pictured below, are two of Gospel music’s most beloved stars. They will perform in a Mother’s Day concert in South Miami.

Devontae “T.P.” Miller will serve as the day’s host.

The concert will be presented by the SBC Community Development Corporation of Richmond Heights (SBC CDC), Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m. at WATSCO Center (formerly the BankUnited Center), located at 1245 Dauer Drive in Coral Gables on the campus of the University of Miami. Doors will open at 4 p.m.