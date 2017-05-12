You Are Here: Home » WSG HIV/AIDS Supplements » community » GOSPEL’S MOTHER/DAUGHTER DUO TO HEADLINE CONCERT

4B-Karen-Clark-Sheard-497x641Karen Clark Sheard, above, and daughter Kierra Sheard, pictured below, are two of Gospel music’s most beloved stars. They will perform in a Mother’s Day concert in South Miami.

Staff Report

MIAMI – One of Gospel music’s most iconic women, Karen Clark Sheard, and her equally talented daughter, Kierra “KiKi” Sheard, will headline the 2nd Annual South Dade Music Fest and Mother’s Day Concert with featured performances by Sensere, Gia Wyre, Christina Robinson, Adrian Bell and the South Dade “We Are One” Praise Team with Music Director Tyrone Hilton.

Devontae “T.P.” Miller will serve as the day’s host.

The concert will be presented by the SBC Community Development Corporation of Richmond Heights (SBC CDC), Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m. at WATSCO Center (formerly the BankUnited Center), located at 1245 Dauer Drive in Coral Gables on the campus of the University of Miami. Doors will open at 4 p.m.4B-Kierra-Sheard-1024x991

