GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE CELEBRATES NATIONAL TOURISM DAY AND SUNSATIONAL SERVICE COURTESY AWARDS FOR HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY WORKERS — On Thursday, May 10, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau commemorated National Travel & Tourism Week at an annual luncheon at the Broward County Convention Center by celebrating the value of travel and tourism in the destination. Recipients of Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau’s SUNsational Service Courtesy Awards, from l to r : Andrew Slegel, William Lanzziano, Heather Punko, Alexis Underhill, Viveen Persuad, Stacy Ritter (Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB President and CEO), Alourde Lambert, Charlotte Phynes Garcia, Michael Bernstein, Janice Hall, and Etienne Polycarpe.

