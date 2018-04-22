Growing College Town

Destini Webster, FAMU Broadcast Journalism Student

The Tallahassee area has grown significantly, especially with the new addition of “College Town”. Located centrally between Florida State University and Florida A&M University, College Town offers food, housing, and activities. Dozens of businesses line the streets and the close proximity of both universities makes the area walker friendly.

“This area looks nothing like it looked four years ago when I arrived here. There are so many things to do, eat, and buy,” says Iyanna Roberts, FSU student and resident of B Block located in college town.

There are many food options to choose from in College Town, ranging from tacos, desserts, pizza, burgers and healthy/vegan options, many of which are open until midnight. The popular spot, Vale Co. is a healthy alternative to choose from for food, which has expanded the mindset of many who dine there.

Payge Williams says, “I have always wanted to try tofu but I did not want my first time to be me cooking it. One day I was walking pass and saw they had samples, and decided why not give it a try. It is actually really good, and I choose it over chicken every time I dine at Vale”.

Along with many food options, College Town has dozens of boutiques to shop from. Rather you are trying to find the perfect brunch outfit at Henri Girl, feeling thrifty at Olde Fields, or searching for a one of a kind sneaker at APB Sneaker Store, you are guaranteed to find exactly what you need. Many of the boutiques are one of a kind and offer different styles catering to anyone’s fashion needs. Urban Outfitters is located in the heart of college town and brings a lot of patrons to the area.

“Growing up shopping in Orlando to having to shop in Tallahassee was definitely hard, due to the lack of options, but College Town has made it easier because now there are plenty of stores to choose from and we do not have to rely on the one mall,” says James Rozier.

As the sun goes down, the College Town sign lights up the town creating the perfect nightlife atmosphere. Deciding rather or not to enjoy the rooftop at Recess, participate in your favorite games inside Tin Lizzys or sitting outside Township to watch your favorite sports team is always a hard decision. No matter the time of day, the atmosphere in college town is always a perfect one. College students have a safe haven to enjoy food, shopping, and partying with friends all in one area.

“I love College Town and I thank the city of Tallahassee for giving us this area to have a good time to fellowship and enjoy our years here while we pursue our education,” says Courtney Dukes.