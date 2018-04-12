Happening on The Hill – Students honored at STEM Conference

Student Scholars from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering Shine at National Engineering Conference

By Veronique George News

FAMU students in the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, Latarence Butts and Daziyah Sullivan, were honored with academic leadership awards at the Black Engineers of the Year Awards STEM Conference held in Washington, D.C.

Sullivan is a promising second–year mechanical engineering student and is interested in making renewable energy more affordable.

Butts is a third-year senior majoring in electrical and computer engineering. His research interest involves high-frequency devices and circuits.

Butts was a National Merit Scholar and vice president of Tau Beta Pi Honor Society.

The criteria for the BEYA student leadership award is very competitive and students from around the country have an opportunity to compete with the best of the best. Students who earn the academic leadership award must have an exceptional GPA and be out-standing contributors to their school and communities.