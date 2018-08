Happy 100th Birthday Lena King

“Yesterday is for remembering; tomorrow is for dreaming, but today is for enjoying every minute that it is here.”

May you always love Jesus As He loves you. Talk to Him. Trust Him. Make time for Him. Invite Him along on your dreams. Celebrate with Him. Thank Him.

Cry in His arms, Believe in Him. Share in His wisdom and love With every living thing.

Happy 100th Birthday to Mrs. Lena King