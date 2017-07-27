You Are Here: Home » Feature » Hastings being honored with the NSEPA Lifetime Achievement Award

Posted by: Posted date: July 27, 2017 In: Feature, Local News | comment : 0
Congressman Alcee L. Hastings serves as Senior Member of the House Rules Committee, Ranking Democratic Member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, and Co-Chairman of the Florida Delegation.

Congressman Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL) released the following statement after being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Security Executives and Professionals Association (NSEPA):

“I am so truly honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from National Security Executives and Professionals Association. Throughout my tenure in Congress, including as the former Vice Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and as the current Ranking Democratic Member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, I have long championed security policies to keep our country safe and promote international stability.

     “NSEPA does critically important work in promoting career enhancement opportunity for African Americans, women, and other ethnically diverse national security and intelligence professionals. A diverse workforce is an American workforce, and empowering minority security professionals builds a stronger foundation for keeping our country competitive and secure. I thank NSEPA for being bestowed with this prestigious award, and remain committed to doing all that I can in Congress to advocate for addressing the underrepresentation of ethnically diverse groups of employees across the federal workforce.”

 

 

