Hats Off!

Tracy Wilson Mourning’s Honey Shine, Inc. Mentoring Program celebrates 15 years

Arri Henry

L to r: Red Carpet host Kalyn James, Honey Shine Executive Director Marla Wilson and Program Founder Tracy Wilson Mourning shine at the 2017 Hats Off Luncheon.

Program participants aka “Honey Bugs” strut the catwalk with confidence.

Miami, FL — Open hearts adorned with stunning hats perused the ballrooms of the Loews Hotel on iconic South Beach to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Honey Shine, Inc. – a mentoring program founded by Tracy Mourning (wife of NBA Legend Alonzo Mourning), designed to provide young girls an opportunity to excel in life.

“We are now a national program,” Executive Director Marla Wilson-Pettis acclaimed at this year’s spectacular Hats Off Luncheon, which serves as an annual fundraiser for the organization. Young girls from coast to coast will now benefit from everything the organization has to offer, which includes but is not limited to bridging academic, social and emotional gaps through interactive sessions and exposure to new experiences.

“Honey bugs” what Tracy affectionately calls her program participants, strutted their confidence and future aspirations across a lengthy catwalk during the luncheon MC’d by Local 10 News Anchor Neki Mohan.

A diverse group of attendees rocking classy fascinators, wide brims and a few eclectic showstoppers, had the opportunity to donate openly or by bidding in a top notch silent auction including vacations, high end hand bags, spa days and more. Regardless of how you contributed to the cause, the positive energy exuded at the event made for a beautiful day.

For more information on the program or how to donate or become a mentor, visit: www.honeyshine.org. Video highlights of the event are on our website at www. Thewestsidegazette.com