Have our leaders forgotten what good leadership entails?

“1 Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, 2 then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind. 3 Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves,.” Philippians 2- 1:3 NIV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Our leaders are lasting about as long as ham hocks at a soul food party. It appears that the governing bodies are inclined to “Stay the Course” as opposed to allowing the infusion of a new approach. Right, wrong or indifferent, something or some bodies have to accept a change.

Unity is the first and foremost essential corner stone for the foundation of togetherness. The second most important building block is the genuine concern for the causes of the organization and its members.

Unrepressed desires most often times lead to apprehension, arrogance, and uncertainty; which impedes the process of delivering the goals and mission of a community. These behaviors weaken the body and castrate the effectiveness as a whole.

I’m not pointing fingers nor am I casting spurs, but there has to be some equal sharing of culpability when communities malfunction to the point of the abortive dismantling of leadership.

Self-adoration or unrestrained aspiration can create competition within any organization. If left uncontrolled and unchecked, this selfishness can destroy entire institutions.

Every member of any organization must hold tight to the spirits of meekness, selflessness and hallowed direction. By being immersed in these virtues, one will be connected to the will of God, thereby endeavoring to grow in a greater capacity, to “love thy neighbor and thy self”, causing an enhanced appreciation for the sake of others.

You see, when we begin to position ourselves in line with the will of God and not our own self-induced motives, we are positioned to make a lasting difference that will not bow down to abrupt mismanagement even though we may have a “tough row to hoe”.

Obstacles seem to melt away in the face of faith and holy directed actions. There is no room for failure. Even time seems to be controlled when it’s all done and directed by Holy Intervention.

“All things truly work for good to those who love the Lord…” Romans 8:28

Our communities, families, cities, hell, the entire world need people who act out of unselfish motives if for no other reason than because it is the right thing to do!

As we are pulled nearer to our Heavenly Father, our talents that dwell deep within us are brought forth like sparkling jewels. These jewels glow with a radiance of unselfishness, humility and a consideration for others allowing us to attract all sorts of things. It is through these talents and directions that we are instructed to conduct ourselves and inspire others to do likewise.

As leaders or as members we should all be concerned about each other as much as we are concerned about ourselves. If we all think in that way, there would be no need for unwarranted resignations.

“Dear God , please keep me humble enough to know that I only work for goodness when I’m controlled by you. Amen.”

CONTROLLED BY GOD IS THE RIGHT WAY TO BE CONTROLLED